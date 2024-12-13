East 17’s Tony Mortimer surprises commuters with performance of Stay Another Day

East 17 singer Tony Mortimer has surprised commuters at London’s St Pancras International station by performing 1994 Christmas number one Stay Another Day.

Backed by the London Community Gospel Choir, the 54-year-old played the song, associated with the festive period due to its snowy video, on a piano donated by Andrew Lloyd Webber in the station’s main arcade on Friday.

Arriving at the piano, the London-born singer asked an audience which had gathered around it: “Have you all got your singing voices today?”

Crowds cheered as Mortimer began playing the song, filming him on their phones, with the star finishing to applause.

The performance celebrated the song’s 30th anniversary, which will also see Mortimer partner with music therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins to donate £1 from each sale of a new vinyl single of Stay Another Day to its Christmas appeal.

Speaking after his performance, Mortimer said: “What an absolute honour to follow in the footsteps of such fantastically talented artists at St Pancras International and to do it in aid of Nordoff and Robbins, to continue to raise awareness for the great work that they do.

“Thirty years ago, I wrote a track that was very personal to me, and I can’t believe I’m here still talking about it, performing it and seeing the public sing along to it every Christmas.

Tony Mortimer performing at the station on Friday (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

“It was a magical experience – thank you to everyone for your continuous support.”

The station’s pianos have seen performances from a number of stars throughout the years including Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys.

A Christmas card of Mortimer playing the song at London’s St Luke’s Church earlier this week has also gone on sale at Card Factory to raise money for Nordoff And Robbins.

Made up of Mortimer, Brian Harvey, John Hendy, and Terry Coldwell, East 17 were formed in Walthamstow in 1991, and went on to achieve 11 UK top 10 singles and four UK top 10 albums.