Jet2holidays voiceover artist calls out Trump White House as it jumps on viral meme

It’s all over your social media feeds, and now, US president Donald Trump’s White House has decided to jump on the viral Jet2holidays trend – featuring Jess Glynne's track “Hold My Hand” – to celebrate deportation flights carried out by his administration.

The advert, in which voiceover artist Zoë Lister enthusiastically says “nothing beats a Jet2holiday” and shares the news that people can save “£50 per person” (put another way, “that’s £200 off for a family of four”), has taken TikTok by storm, with people using the sound to share disastrous holiday mishaps.

Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum is just one of the celebrity names to do their spin on the trend, while Lister has been doing festival appearances and even met Glynne in-person to do a live version of the advert.

But now the White House has decided to use the viral sound and the mood has changed significantly.

On Tuesday night, it took to social media to share clips of individuals boarding a deportation flight carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE, for short), with the caption reading: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it.”

Unsurprisingly, the use of a light-hearted meme to promote something as serious as deportations has seen the Trump administration condemned by users on Twitter/X:

It’s been slammed as “vile” and “shameful”:

Another account despaired that “our country is an embarrassment”:

While a third wrote “there is no bigger a**hole on this site than this account”:

And even Lister herself has slammed the use of her voiceover, asking followers on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: “What can be done about @WhiteHouse using @Jet2Pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?”

Indy100 has approached both Jess Glynne’s representatives and Jet2holidays for comment.

