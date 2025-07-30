IMAX’s AI film festival leaves fans divided: 'Your customers do not want this'

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the creative industries – whether we like it or not.

While some hail its potential to streamline workflows and spark new forms of storytelling, many in the artistic community are pushing back, especially when it comes to its encroachment on the arts.

That tension came to a head this week when IMAX, the production company best known for high-impact cinematic experiences, announced a global AI short film festival. Touted as "the world's best" showcase of AI-driven creativity, the initiative was met with a wave of scepticism, criticism, and outright hostility.

For many filmmakers, artists, and fans, the message was clear: "Your customers do not want this."

Set to run from 17 August to 20 August, the event promises to celebrate filmmakers who are embracing emerging AI tools in their creative process. Out of more than 6,000 submissions, 10 winning short films will be screened in cinemas nationwide, positioned as a glimpse into the future of storytelling.

The festival will unfold across 10 IMAX cinemas in different states, with screenings scheduled in cities including Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York, among others.

Inevitably, reaction came in thick and fast, with one humouring: "Would literally rather watch The Room. At least that was made by hand".

Another wrote: "IMAX… no. Don’t be like this."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "F***. That. Cinema > AI."

However, not all reactions were negative — some praised the accessibility of AI tools, arguing they offer emerging filmmakers a chance to create without the need for big-budget resources.

"Thank you IMAX. As an upcoming filmmaker who doesn’t have the cash to produce an authentic short film, I’m in the process of using AI technology to make a romantic comedy where a trans-woman falls in love with a MAGA transphobe," one wrote, adding: "Seeing you embrace AI gives me hope."

Indy100 reached out to IMAX for comment

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.