Trump declares 'scoop' on Russia deadline

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (July 29) aboard Airforce One that the United States would start imposing tariffs on Russia "10 days from today" if they made no progress on ending the war between Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for more than three years, despite Trump's claims he would end the war 'within 24 hours' of taking office.

Speaking to the press aboard Air Force One Trump said: "I don't know if it's going to affect Russia, because (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going, but we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on."

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.