Trump 'hasn't even thought about' visiting Epstein victims to hear their side

Donald Trump has said he 'hasn't considered' visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, after denying his signature is seen on a recently released birthday letter to the convicted child sex offender.

Trump was asked by a journalist in Washington DC whether he planned to meet Epstein victims. The President said, "I haven't even thought about that," before heading into a restaurant in DC as part of his promotion on the city's safer streets since he's taken federal control of the police.

Responding to the 2003 birthday letter allegedly signed by him, Trump claimed, “It’s not my signature, and it’s not the way I speak.”

He has denied the letter’s authenticity since it was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings