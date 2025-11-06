New 'FIFA Peace Prize' launched and people already think they know who'll win it

A new prize has been launched by the football governing body FIFA and people have already guessed who they think it’s probably going to be awarded to.

There would undoubtedly have been a lot of eye-rolling when news emerged that FIFA was launching the “FIFA Peace Prize”, which will be awarded by the body’s president (and Trump ally) Gianni Infantino at the draw for the 2026 World Cup in Washington DC on 5 December.

According to FIFA, the prize is designed to acknowledge “individuals who have helped to unite people all over the world in peace".

It got people thinking about one individual in particular who has made it abundantly clear, by stating many times the number of alleged wars he has ended, that he wants to be recognised as a peace broker. You guessed it – Donald Trump.

Coming a matter of months after Trump was slammed for crashing Chelsea’s celebrations after winning the Club World Cup, many have a sneaking suspicion about who the winner of the FIFA Peace Prize will be.

“I can’t possibly imagine who this award might have been invented for,” wrote someone.

Another asked: “Has he actually created a prize for Trump?”

Someone else wrote: “Got a hunch who might 'win' this.”

“It’s a real puzzler about who is going to win this totally-not-made-up peace prize in country about to host World Cup,” another mocked.

Another commented: “My eyes have rolled out of my head.”

Last month, Trump missed out on his ambition of winning the Nobel Peace Prize . It was awarded to María Corina Machado from Venezuela, “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela”.

