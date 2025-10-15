Trump threatens to take World Cup games away from Boston over 'unsafe conditions'

Donald Trump has threatened to strip Boston of its 2026 World Cup matches unless the city cleans up what he calls “unsafe conditions,” lashing out at Mayor Michelle Wu’s leadership.

He claimed he could pressure FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, to relocate the seven scheduled matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, near Boston.

But FIFA said earlier this month, venue decisions were finalised in 2022 and such moves would be a huge logistical challenge, and ultimately, not in Trump’s hands.

