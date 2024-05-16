'Real Martha' set to do second sit-down interview on popular podcast

Following Piers Morgan's controversial interview with Fiona Harvey (who claimed to be the 'real Martha' from the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer), she is set to reportedly return for a second chat with podcaster James English.

The show has become one of the platform's most-watched series, and has been hailed a "brutally honest masterpiece about two very broken individuals."

Baby Reindeer explores writer and comedian Richard Gadd's relationship with his female stalker Martha Scott (played by Jessica Gunning).

Fiona Harvey has since come forward with claims she is the 'real Martha'. She denied any wrongdoing in a world-exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

In a post shared to Instagram, English claimed: "Podcast with baby reindeer Fiona Harvey coming soon."





It didn't take long for hundreds of comments to flood the post with one writing: "We are living in mad times when stalkers are getting the limelight."

Another said: "Baby Reindeer is insane but what is even more insane is that high profile podcasters are inviting Martha on to their shows. If it was a male who had allegedly put a female through these things would you be moving with the same energy. It’s 2024 so it’s apparently acceptable to glorify female stalkers or target the mentally vulnerable depending on how you choose to look at it"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Why is she getting publicity??? Roles reversed and it was a male stalker would it all be fun and games??"

It comes after Harvey was supposed to host a meet and greet at a Coventry nightclub.

The club, Kasbah recently broke their silence and cancelled the gig.

"Unfortunately, the promoter of this Saturday’s meet & greet with Fiona Harvey has deemed the event unsafe and cancelled the appearance due to the negative publicity," the club wrote.

"Open as normal this Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10:30pm," they continued, adding: "Simply quote 'Martha' at the front door on Saturday to receive £1 off entry before midnight!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.