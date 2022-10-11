Fox News host Sean Hannity is facing backlash after using a leaked voicemail between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden speaking about addiction against the two.

On Monday night's episode of Hannity, the host proliferated the right-wing's attack on Hunter by claiming he may investigated as a potential "national security threat" should the Republican Party gain power in the House.

Information surrounding Hunter's business and personal life has been subject to controversy since President Biden took office.

But using a voicemail, obtained by theDaily Mail, Hannity said they were "learning more about Joe and Hunter's interactions" hinting that the two have been secretive.

The voicemail, from October 2018, reveals President Biden tearfully pleading with his son to seek help for his substance abuse.

"It's dad, I called to tell you I love you," President Biden says in the voicemail. "I love more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I don't know what to do, I know you don't either."

Hannity called the phone call "actually sad" before listing other things Hunter has done, including allegedly lying on a gun application to buy a .38 caliber pistol.

Hannity's segment seemingly vilified Hunter and other Biden family members for trying to support Hunter during his addiction.

The Biden's have openly spoken about Hunter's addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Online, people felt Fox News and Hannity used the voicemail of President Biden in poor taste.





The voicemail was apparently obtained by the Daily Mail via Hunter's laptop.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.