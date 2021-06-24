10 ways the world has changed since George Floyd’s death

Breanna Robinson
Thursday 24 June 2021 22:06
news

Artwork created to pay tribute to the life of George Floyd

(Getty Images)

In the year since George Floyd’s tragic death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, protests all over the country erupted with calls to action—police reform and the push for Americans to take a look at the endemic racial injustice in the nation.

Despite the impact, the public reception of Floyd’s murder reached heights that exceeded conventional expectations for what a protest is all about. It provoked conversations about race within schools, legislatures, and workplaces; it was also reflected in art and literature.

Americans also began to reflect and have discussions about their own history in new ways.

As we continue to look at experiences and notice how things have changed to create a better tomorrow, we must not forget that it is an ongoing journey.

Recommended

On Friday police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, who was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, will be sentenced.

And while that will draw a line under the legal case, the issues raised will resonate for years to come.

With that, here are some ways that the world has changed for the better after George Floyd’s passing.

1. Monuments of racist figures came down.

Since Floyd’s murder, it has become more common and possible for states, cities, and institutions such as universities to examine the use of Confederate symbols.

In the past year, countless monuments and statues of Southern fixtures have come down: John C. Calhoun in Charleston, South Carolina, and Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Virginia. Statues of Christopher Columbus were also vandalized or torn down across the country.

These instances are a sign of progress, but it’s so much more than knocking down stone slabs. It could be the needed push to embark upon a healing journey; learning and correcting our history to become more inclusive.

2. Cities were re-shaped as a result of protesting.

Mourners and protestors transformed the public street of George Floyd’s murder into a plaza. It is now a place to express grief, remembrance, and a hub for demonstration.

In Washington, D.C., a designated part of 16th Street NW in which marchers congregated some blocks away from the White House, is now Black Lives Matter Plaza.

‘Black Lives Matter’ is also painted on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York.

Protesters all across the country used roads, bridges, highways, and other public spaces to highlight their anger and grief. While doing it, the actions brought forth a sense of urban planning and equity to the forefront.

3. Shows were removed from streaming platforms over racial insensitivity.

Countless shows were taken off of streaming platforms due to depictions of Blackface or other racially insensitive commentaries.

Shows like Little Britain and The League of Gentlemen were taken off Netflix.

Literature was also subject to this. Certain Dr Seuss books depicted caricatures and stereotypes of Asians and Black people.

4. Blackout Tuesday gave people the opportunity to understand Black Lives Matter.

In June 2020, black backgrounds were posted all over social media as a protest called Blackout Tuesday.

The purpose was to ‘black out’ all other activity that generally goes on in the day to really learn about the Black Lives Matter Movement. Groups within the music industry, such as record labels and streaming platforms, jump-started it. Later on, this action faced scrutiny because this type of post saturated the #BlackLivesMatter, which hid posts with important information about protests.

5. Prominent companies stood in solidarity with BLM.

Companies such as Doordash, Grubhub, Etsy, and Shopify, to name some, have quickly shown their support for BLM.

“While our Black colleagues uniquely feel personal outrage at these events that we see all too often, I and the entire Grubhub team share their horror and frustration, and know the impact of current events is profound and will rightly be felt for a very long time,” said Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney in a statement.

“Grubhub will always stand for inclusiveness and celebrate our diversity. We will continue to build on the shared experiences and differences in all of us because our success depends on the diversity of our people,” Maloney continued, in part.

6. Black women mattered as well.

Many people pointed out the issues that occur to people of color due to systemic racism in the country when Floyd died. However, activists within Louisville, Kentucky, made efforts to shed light on another severe case of senseless violence that initially went under the radar: the police killing of Breonna Taylor, whose murder happened two months before Floyd’s.

Taylor was shot a total of eight times in her home as she slept as officers entered her home without warning on suspicion of drug possession.

Activists that rallied behind getting justice for Breonna Taylor made a powerful statement that prompted real conversations about the violence that also happens to Black females in the country.

7. Preventative laws put in place.

Minneapolis City Council made the police department ban chokeholds and neck restraints during arrest.

In Louisville, Kentucky, the unannounced police raid ( or ‘no-knock warrant’) that Breonna Taylor became a victim of has been banned.

Additionally, conversations about defunding the police were another aspect that protestors want to see changed. Protesters believed the police received too much money and hoped that it would be reduced.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City had mentioned diverting money from the police department to social services that would help police departments understand where racial biases are and how to combat them.

8. Corporate America began to understand race issues.

The public outcry over George Floyd’s filmed murder was a significant wake-up call for CEOs in America.

Goldman Sachs launched the One Million Black Women initiative, a philanthropic effort that is committed to $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in support to tackle the gender disproportions and gender biases Black women faced for generations.

Brian Cornell, the CEO of Target committed to send $2 billion to Black-owned businesses.

9. Systemic racism became noticeable.

Systemic racism always seemed uncomfortable for some Americans to talk about, because they don’t have the same lived experiences as minority groups.

But as a result of Floyd’s murder, the term ‘systemic racism’ brought forth by activists and other academics became nearly inescapable.

President Joe Biden used the phrase in his convention speech. He also used it on Election Night and in his inaugural speech.

This was significant because it is an indication that the term ‘systemic racism’ that many minority groups experience every day is finally being acknowledged. America’s turbulent past is starting to repeat itself in the present, which is affecting the nation’s future.

10. Multiple donations and protesters being bailed out.

The memorial fund for George Floyd exceeded the goal of $1.5 million and became the most donated to GoFundMe page of all time.

Other donations were also made to other organizations that focus on eradicating racism.

The Minnesota Freedom was created to help people with lower incomes cover the cost of bail for themselves or loved ones which can be pricey.

Celebrities such as Harry Styles have also donated to organizations set to bail out protestors.

Trending

British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-23T11:18:16.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Moment white woman pulls gun on group of Black girls at mall
2021-06-18T21:53:25.000Z
Clip of Britney Spears performing with ‘102-degree fever’ resurfaces
2021-06-23T18:42:01.000Z
Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with bill trick
2021-06-19T14:05:36.000Z
Hairdresser branded a scammer for charging £1,400 for cut and colour
2021-06-23T09:45:56.000Z
Some people are comparing Thorpe Park’s COVID rules to Rosa Parks
2021-06-19T13:01:59.000Z
Archie won’t be prince under Charles and people are sharing this clip
2021-06-20T11:36:42.000Z
Man tells woman says she’d be ‘perfect’ if she lost weight
2021-06-24T13:07:49.000Z
#CorbynPhotoBomb is trending online following Angela Rayner’s snap
2021-06-20T09:45:12.000Z
Love of Huns: An interview with the founder of the Instagram account
2021-06-20T08:08:40.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt
2021-06-22T00:27:40.000Z
Disney World staff force woman to change ‘inappropriate’ top
2021-06-23T12:19:06.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-18T12:16:21.000Z
UK government roasted for backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ day
2021-06-23T07:29:47.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
Woman sends X-rated pics to her grandma but she has the best response
2021-06-19T09:46:48.000Z
Ben Shapiro wants to ban crime, apparently
2021-06-19T10:22:32.000Z
All the things that Brexiteers said wouldn’t happen that have happened
2021-06-23T07:54:33.000Z
Homeowner ‘finds outline of body’ and police case number under carpet
2021-06-20T11:24:18.000Z
This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours
2021-06-24T09:35:45.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
Disabled boy ‘told to walk’ at Legoland returns after policy change
2021-06-19T14:13:17.000Z
The biggest GB News mishaps from the channel’s first week on air
2021-06-19T10:45:59.000Z
Tory MP campaigning for every household to get a photo of the Queen
2021-06-24T10:18:32.000Z
Wedding guest accidentally wore identical dress to bridesmaids
2021-06-18T12:57:41.000Z
Scots fan does the worm on Tube and leaves little to the imagination
2021-06-20T16:13:02.000Z
TikTok trend sees people drinking lettuce water to fall asleep
2021-06-18T16:28:41.000Z
Baby boy born with thick brown hair becomes a social media star
2021-06-18T16:10:36.000Z
A candidate for NHS boss says it needs to end ‘reliance on foreigners’
2021-06-20T10:49:37.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
Trump wished ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’
2021-06-21T10:19:50.000Z
Former Ted Cruz staffer says this is worst thing Fox has ever aired
2021-06-18T14:44:52.000Z
Politicians react as Bercow leaves ‘xenophobic’ Tories for Labour
2021-06-20T09:05:17.000Z
Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit backfires
2021-06-21T08:44:37.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Man from polygamous family explains what it’s like having 150 siblings
2021-06-23T15:14:02.000Z
Ex-hotel worker reveals why you shouldn’t the glasses in your room
2021-06-19T19:44:52.000Z
A London food bank rejected Brexit biscuits for being ‘too political’
2021-06-21T12:04:24.000Z
Newsreaders can’t contain laughter when reporting on Bezos’ rocket
2021-06-18T11:59:46.000Z
Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after fatherhood regrets
2021-06-21T14:33:03.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Commons laughs as Tory MP presents ‘PM Temporary Replacement Bill’
2021-06-22T08:29:52.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real
2021-06-22T07:59:36.000Z
Trump ‘demanded a criminal investigation into SNL comedians’
2021-06-23T16:50:51.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Men caught discussing woman’s body and smell as she exercises at gym
2021-06-24T10:38:57.000Z
Cheerleading squad removes member with Down syndrome from yearbook
2021-06-17T13:38:39.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
2021-06-24T06:09:40.000Z
Scotland fans help clean up amid huge gathering in Leicester Square
2021-06-19T10:15:17.000Z
Bride knits wedding dress on commute - and finishes it day before
2021-06-24T18:25:05.000Z
Man becomes ‘world’s first trillionaire’ after bank glitch gave
2021-06-24T07:30:17.000Z
Mum who can’t accept her daughter is gay gives number to male stranger
2021-06-18T08:58:01.000Z
Dad leaves firm note to HOA member who tore down his son’s treehouse
2021-06-23T11:21:36.000Z
Year 10 school boys asked to rank girls on ‘looks’ and ‘virginity’
2021-06-23T10:18:50.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
Billie Eilish ‘not OK’ with fan reaction to Vogue photoshoot
2021-06-18T10:07:18.000Z
McDonald’s customer punches employees in slushie meltdown
2021-06-16T20:54:41.000Z
8 things we learned from Britney Spears’ dramatic court appearance
2021-06-24T07:49:57.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
Twitter defends Dumbarton after ‘Sussexes reject title for Archie’
2021-06-24T07:46:21.000Z
Woman demands end to brioche bun burgers, sparks fierce debate
2021-06-22T09:12:49.000Z
Trans father says doctors offered ‘multiple abortions’ when pregnant
2021-06-18T14:40:09.000Z
Jack Grealish baffled by what an encyclopedia is in interview
2021-06-17T17:04:47.000Z
The funniest moments from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches
2021-06-21T07:26:53.000Z
Awkward moment NHS chief is asked if he believes Hancock is ‘hopeless’
2021-06-18T08:48:25.000Z
The difference between Trump and Biden in just five seconds
2021-06-13T10:23:41.000Z
Pensioner’s thoughts on how immigration improves his town goes viral
2021-06-23T07:50:58.000Z
Home described as ‘a slice of hell’ is up for sale for $590k cash
2021-06-18T12:53:07.000Z
Anti-vaxxers really won’t like these queues of young people
2021-06-20T15:47:59.000Z
TikTok reveals how people break into hotel rooms with a rubber band
2021-06-21T16:20:45.000Z
Massive crocodile which has ‘eaten 300 people’ is on the loose
2021-06-11T08:29:30.000Z
Elon Musk will give fan a free Tesla if he eats pizza for 420 days
2021-06-23T11:33:12.000Z
Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish in viral video
2021-06-22T09:49:08.000Z
Viral video shows how government mistakes delayed end of lockdown
2021-06-21T12:28:50.000Z
Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white club
2021-06-21T19:38:06.000Z
Nintendo ‘considering’ non-binary Pokémon after letter from young fan
2021-06-17T12:36:12.000Z
Scots bring ‘amazing atmosphere’ to London for England game
2021-06-18T22:14:21.000Z
William, George and Charlotte appear at running event on Father’s Day
2021-06-20T18:04:31.000Z
Woman stunned after $1bn deposited into her bank account for reason
2021-06-22T11:51:42.000Z
Republican Senator seems to not know the pledge of allegiance
2021-06-21T16:06:29.000Z
This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme
2021-06-13T15:27:41.000Z
A Tory MP thinks some furloughed staff ‘don’t really want to’ go back
2021-06-19T08:46:02.000Z
The ‘clues’ that Britney obsessives think she’s used to talk to fans
2021-06-22T22:31:58.000Z
Tucker Carlson gave bizarre reply when asked Covid vaccine question
2021-06-22T12:18:01.000Z
Man finds trap door in rental property that leads to ‘swamp’ below
2021-06-22T22:17:21.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
GB News is still getting trolled after telling pranksters ‘grow up’
2021-06-17T08:01:02.000Z