The 16 best memes as Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date announced

It’s the most highly-anticipated trailer in the history of gaming, and fans waiting for their first glance at Grand Theft Auto 6 don’t have to wait long now.

Rockstar Games caught the attention of gamers everywhere after announcing the release date for the upcoming promo clip – and it’s coming on Tuesday December 5 at 9am ET (that's 2pm UK time).

It’s been 10 years since the release of the instant classic GTA 5, and it’s no overstatement to say that GTA 6 is set to become the biggest game ever made.

Info about the game is emerging all the time, but fans are still in the dark when it comes to the finer details of the upcoming release.

Sage to say, though, that players will know a lot more about it once they see the trailer next Tuesday.

The announcement sparked huge reaction on social media – here are some of the biggest takes so far.

















