Haliey Welch - otherwise known as "Hawk Tuah Girl" - has resurfaced with a statement to address all the fallout from her meme coin $HAWK.

Welch herself hadn't posted since it all went down earlier this month but has broken her silence with a new post to X, formerly Twitter, with an official statement on the matter.

"I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community," she wrote.

"I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter.

The social media star concluded: "If you have experienced losses related to this, please contact Burwick Law using the link below: https://burwick.law/newclient. @BurwickLaw".

$HAWK token was publicised heavily and quickly rose to a $490 million market cap when launched on 4 December but it absolutely tanked within hours and lost around 95 per cent of its value.

As a result, people who bought the cryptocurrency collectively lost millions and led some to file complaints with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Acccording to CoinMarketCap, it's understood $HAWK token was the victim of a 'rug pull', where snipers who buy the asset where it's cheaper and instantly sell it where it's more expensive end up making a huge profit.

A lawsuit has been filed accusing overHere - the platform for $HAWK token -, its founder Clinton So, social media influencer Alex Larson Schultz and the Tuah The Moon Foundation (which is understood to have overseen the finances of the meme coin) of unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency that was allegedly never properly registered.

On December 16, overHere posted a thread on X, formerly Twitter to explain their side of things.

"Our goal was simple: bring Web2 fans into Web3 seamlessly. A way to bring Web2 into crypto through culture, not just speculation. First of its kind. That's it. For free," they wrote.

"We believed in that vision so much that pushed harder and harder, perhaps through rose-tinted glasses and naivety about others’ intentions, even as the project began to unravel."





As you can imagine, Welch's return to social media was quickly trolled as people cracked jokes and made memes about the ongoing controversy.

















































Elsewhere, Hawk Tuah meme coin response issued as crypto lawsuit launched and the biggest reactions to Hawk Tuah girl's cryptocurrency controversy.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.