In Pictures: Crowds greet Charles and Camilla as they visit Dante’s Tomb

After planting a tree at the ambassador’s residence in Rome, where they have been staying, the King and Queen flew to ancient Ravenna on the final day of their state visit to Italy.

Charles and Camilla visited the final resting place of the famous Italian literary figure Dante.

Charles planted a tree donated by Italian President Sergio Mattarella from the Castelporziano Estatein in the gardens of the ambassador’s residence, Villa Wolkonsky, in Rome (Victoria Jones/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

Charles and Camilla arrive at Forli Airport, on the last day of the four-day state visit to Italy (Victoria Jones/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

The King meets wellwishers as he arrives at the Piazza San Francesco, in Ravenna (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

The King and Queen on a walkabout in Ravenna (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

The King arrives at the Basilica di San Vitale and the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia in Ravenna (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The King and Queen were greeted in Ravenna by wellwishers holding arum lilies and white roses (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

Charles and Camilla at Dante’s Tomb at the Piazza San Francesco in Ravenna (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

People cheering the arrival of Charles and Camilla (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

Charles and Camilla were visiting Dante’s Tomb in Ravenna (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A view inside the Basilica di San Vitale (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The King was shown around the Basilica di San Vitale which has mosaics from the 5th and 6th centuries (Victoria Jones/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

The Queen tastes a drink during a visit to a UK-Emilia Romagna Food Festival at Piazza del Popolo, in the heart of Ravenna (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson

Charles and Camilla wave from a balcony in the Piazza del Popolo (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Detail of jewellery worn by the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson