Jamie Foxx delivers ruthless revelation on Diddy parties attendance

Jamie Foxx has opened up about his attendance at a Diddy party as a part of his new Netflix special, What Happened Was...

Foxx suffered from a mysterious illness last year, later telling concerned fans at the time: "I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything."

He recalled it starting with a bad headache and asked a friend for Advil to ease the symptoms.

At the time, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news on Instagram on 12 April 2023 that her father was unwell.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in the deleted Instagram post.

In the Netflix comedy special, Foxx shared a ruthless joke about the experience, quipping: "The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?"

The 56-year-old went on to reference Diddy's infamous parties: "Hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9pm."

"Because something don't look right, it’s slippery in here," he added, referring to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found following a raid at Diddy's home in March.

He later humoured about his illness, adding: "Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel."

Foxx joked about seeing hell: "S*** am I going to the wrong place? Is that Puffy?"

"If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… I’m just kidding."

