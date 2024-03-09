House Democrat forced to delete wild Sydney Sweeney and Biden meme

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) has landed himself in hot water after posting a meme featuring a wide-eyed President Joe Biden as a reaction photo to a snap of actor Sydney Sweeney in a low-cut dress.

The Euphoriaand Anyone But You star was a guest star on Saturday Night Live last week where her outfit choice caused memes online and sent viewers into a tizzy - particularly right-wingers who declared Sweeney's dress "ended wokeness."

In the meme, a still of Sweeney's SNL appearance was used along with a recent image of a stunned President Biden who spotted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in her MAGA hat ahead of his State of the Union address.

Along with the meme, Moskowitz captioned the post with the "pervy eyes" emoji.

While the House Democrat's post was quickly deleted, people on social media such as Politico reporter Daniella Diaz were quick enough to screenshot the post.

Since then, Moskowitz responded to his deleted meme being shared around on X, formerly Twitter - "I took it down, it was inappropriate," he wrote.

He even replied to a meme born from his own where former GOP Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesperson used Joe Biden's shocked expression to convey the reaction of Moskowitz's press team seeing his original post.

"Exactly how it went down," Moskowitz responded.

