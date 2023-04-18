Everything that Just Stop Oil have targeted since their protests began

Throughout October, the climate activist group Just Stop Oil has been making headlines with a number of protests across the capital against the UK government’s new oil and gas licences after vowing to take action every day of the month.

From throwing tomato soup over an art masterpiece to causing traffic chaos by blocking a major route in and out of London, the group has certainly made their presence and cause known.

Here is a round-up of all the things the group has targeted.

Van Gogh painting

In this high-profile stunt, two members of the activist group went to London’s National Gallery and threw cans of tomato soup on Vincent Van Gough’s world-famous Sunflowers painting, before gluing themselves to the wall.









Dartford crossing bridge

Causing traffic chaos, two activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing, leading to the crossing being closed for 42 hours ago. The protestors were eventually brought down by a cherry-picker and arrested.

Harrods

The luxury retailer also found itself a target of Just Stop Oil, as activists from the group sprayed the exterior of the department store with orange paint, while others glued themselves to the tarmac outside.

55 Tufton Street



The London address which is home to a controversial climate denial group and other right-wing think tanks was also a target of the group, who again covered the exterior of the building with orange paint in a protest.

Luxury car dealerships

The central London showrooms belonging to luxury vehicle brands Ferrari and Bentley were also sprayed with orange paint. Two were arrested for criminal damage.

King Charles III waxwork

Four protestors were arrested after they smeared chocolate cake over the waxwork of King Charles III at the tourist attraction Madame Tussauds.





Abbey Road



Just Stop Oil protestors blocked traffic at the famous Abbey Road crossing, leading to the arrest of four for “wilful obstruction”.

The Mall

Another stunt saw protestors superglue themselves to The Mall, blocking the road towards Buckingham Palace. 25 people had to be removed by specialist police officers, with some of them having to use debonding liquid in plastic syringes to free the protestors before detaining them.

Met Police

The headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police service was targeted by orange paint, covering the New Scotland Yard sign.

Central London roads

Blocking roads in London is one of the most disruptive forms of protest and Just Stop Oil has been using it to get its point across. The group blocked a key junction between High Holborn and Kingsway in London and some glued themselves to the road. The group also sat in the middle of the A4, blocking traffic near Baron’s Court tube station.

Downing Street gates

Although unsuccessful, a handful of Just Stop Oil protestors attempted to scale the gates of Downing Street, which leads to the PM's residence, Number 10. Others glued themselves to the tarmac outside and sat on the road blocking the entrance.

M25 Motorway

For two days running, Just Stop Oil protestors brought the M25 motorway to a standstill during rush hour traffic by climbing onto motorway gantries, forcing road closures in both directions. The motorway which circles Greater London was targeted as part of the group's call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

World Snooker Championship

Play at The Crucible was stopped during an evening match, on 17 April, between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry at the World Snooker Championship. A man wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt jumped onto the snooker table and threw orange powder across its surface. The incident caused a delay of around 40 minutes.

A second protestor attempted to get onto the table of the adjacent match, where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing. They were apprehended by security before they were able to.



