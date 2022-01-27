Kim Jong-un reportedly takes his own personal toilet around with him - as he’s paranoid about someone taking information from his faeces.

The dictator of North Korea allegedly “doesn’t trust” public toilets and an insider of the regime has claimed he has had toilets installed in all of his vehicles and will only use that if he’s out.

The 38-year-old has a number of vehicles that include a bulletproof Mercedes Benz, which has also been modified to include a built-in toilet.

It has been claimed that Jong-un’s personal toilet is guarded by his security staff and anyone caught using it could face death.

Sources say that Jong-un is concerned about people having access to his stools which “contain information about his health status”.

An anonymous insider said: “The restrooms are not only in Kim Jong-un's personal train but whatever small or midsize cars he is travelling with and even in special vehicles that are designed for mountainous terrain or snow.

“There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom.”

The dictator has recently lost approximately three stones in weight and people have long speculated about his health.

It is claimed that he used to drink ten bottles of wine a day but has reportedly cut back. He’s also thought to have reduced the amount of luxury Swiss cheese and lobster he was consuming.

