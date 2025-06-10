The immigration protests in Los Angeles show no sign of stopping as Donald Trump has ramped up the military response.

The situation began on Friday (6 June) after a series of coordinated immigration raids were performed by federal agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in locations across LA.

With various branches of the US military deployed to the area, what are your rights, what laws has Trump issued, and what travel information do you need to know?

Which laws has Trump utilised?

On Saturday (7 June), after the second day of unrest, Trump made the decision to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to LA. It was an unprecedented decision that went against the wishes of California governor Gavin Newsom and for which Newsom is now suing Trump.

In order to do this, Trump invoked Title 10 of the US Code, which is a federal law that defines the role of the Armed Forces. Under section 12406 of Title 10, a president is able to deploy National Guard units to federal service in certain circumstances.

700 Marines and a further 2,000 National Guard troops have since been directed to the area after four days of protests.

Generally, US military troops, including the National Guard, are forbidden from civilian law enforcement, under 1878 law the Posse Comitatus Act.

Getty Images

But, while section 12406 doesn’t change this, it allows the National Guard to protect other federal agents undertaking civilian law enforcement, as well as protect federal property.

This means National Guard troops are unable to make arrests, but they can be present to protect other federal officers if they are carrying out arrests.

What are your rights?

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), “The First Amendment protects your right to assemble and express your views through protest. However, police and other government officials are allowed to place certain narrow restrictions on the exercise of speech rights.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have declared several demonstrations to be “unlawful assemblies”. The alerts are often paired with a dispersal order, which allows police to break up the crowds.

Getty Images

“A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued for the area Temple and Main St. Less Lethal munitions have been authorized,” the LAPD posted on X/Twitter on Sunday. “Less lethal munitions may cause pain and discomfort.”

The ACLU explain: “If officers issue a dispersal order, they must provide a reasonable opportunity to comply, including sufficient time and a clear, unobstructed exit path.”

Is it still safe to travel to LA?

There is currently no travel advice from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in relation to the LA protests.

However, it does provide general advice about encountering protests in the US.

Getty Images

“Protests are common and can become violent. Follow the instructions of local authorities who may introduce curfews or emergency orders,” they state.

As the Foreign Office has not issued any advice, there are no special circumstances under which a trip to LA could be cancelled for a refund.

Is it safe to go to Disneyland?

With most of the protests concentrated in downtown LA, Disneyland, located in the greater Los Angeles area, is safe to visit.

Disneyland is based in Anaheim, which is more than 26 miles away from the Metropolitan Detention Center where much of the protests have been concentrated.

