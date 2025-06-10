Doechii slams Donald Trump at BET Awards over Los Angeles protests

Doechii used her BET awards acceptance speech on Monday night (June 9) as a powerful call for justice, criticising Donald Trump's use of military forces against protestors in Los Angeles.

The Grammy award winning rapper used the opportunity to address what was happening outside of the venue as anti immigration protests are dispersed by the National Guard.

Accepting best female hip-hop artist, Doechii said, “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order... I want y'all to considerer what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest the military is deployed against us, what type of government is that?"

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking