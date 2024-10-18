Liam Payne's emotional last words about son Bear resurface following death

Liam Payne's heartbreaking final message to his son Bear has resurfaced following the devastating news of the star's death.

The 31-year-old died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

Back in March, Payne turned to Instagram with a snap of his son facing a billboard advertising Payne's new music. "I want to be on a billboard one day daddy," he penned as the caption with a bear and a love heart emoji.

Payne welcomed his son with Cheryl Cole in March 2017.





In August, the One Direction star took to his Snapchat with a clip on his 31st birthday calling Bear his "mini me".

"I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about," he gushed. "Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."

Ahead of his appearance at the charity Soccer Aid in 2023, Payne said Bear was his inspiration.

"We are extremely lucky that Bear has the life that he has in what me and his mum have done for him," Payne said.

"When I started to watch it through a father's eyes and watching those films, imagining your child in that scenario, doesn't sit well with anyone.

"For me being to help out that is a huge thing, making a fool of myself on a football pitch feels like the best way to do it."

Following his death, bandmate Louis Tomlinson vouched to be Bear's "uncle he needs in his life" to "tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

"Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X," he signed off.

