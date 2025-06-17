Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rolls her eyes while Trump speaks at the G7

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered to her at the G7 roundtable moments after Donald Trump's interview with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

G7 world leaders, the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU met at luxury resort Kananaskis as global crises increase in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Moments before the summit Carney awkwardly stopped Trump from taking more questions from the press saying: "I am going to exercise my role as G7 chair since we have a few more minutes with the President and his team and then we actually have to start the meeting to address some of these big issues."

Trump had a string of faux pars including mistakenly referring to the UK as the European Union and then making outrageous claims that expelling Russian from the group had been a "big mistake" and even blamed it for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

