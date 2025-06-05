Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump's most loyal supporters, has spoken out against Trump's "One Big Beautiful Big" after voting for it, admitting she didn't see large parts of it.

Greene has been widely criticised after she revealed she would have voted against the bill had she read the section on AI intelligence buried on pages 278-279.

The sections prevents states from regulating artificial intelligence systems for a decade, Greene said: “Full transparency... I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there."

