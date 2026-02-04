During a tense Oval Office exchange, President Donald Trump deflected questions about the recently released Epstein files by lashing out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins instead of addressing the substance of her inquiry.

When Collins pressed him on concerns from Epstein survivors and redactions in the documents, Trump abruptly called her “the worst reporter,” claiming he’d “never seen her smile.”

He suggested her demeanor and CNN’s credibility were the real issue, rather than the files’ contents.

Critics saw the personal remarks as a clear attempt to steer attention away from uncomfortable questions about the scandal.

