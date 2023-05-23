Model at Cannes covers herself in bags of blood hidden in her cleavage

A woman was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet after covering herself in fake blood.

The protestor, since identified as fitness trainer @ilonachernobai, was spotted taking to the famous red stairs dressed in blue and yellow, to symbolise the Ukraine flag.

As she neared the top of the stairs, she smiled and posed for photographers before removing two packages from her cleavage that contained a red substance.

She proceeded to pour the 'fake blood' over herself before being escorted off by security.

The protest took place ahead of the premiere of Just Philippot's film Acide Sunday (21 May) and was soon shared on social media where people chimed in with their takes.





Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person tweeted: "I didn’t have Katy Perry lookalike dressed in a Ukrainian flag spilling fake blood on herself on my bingo card today. Dammit, I never win these things."

Meanwhile, another supporter wrote: "She deserves the cover of TIME [magazine]".



The trainer has since shared the footage with her 1 million Instagram followers.

"I took my chance and with this act reminded what is happening in Ukraine," she said.









"I'm very glad that my act has spread across all the world media," she wrote as the caption. "People should not forget about us!"

"The action was in support of the occupied territories and our people who live there! All the people of Ukraine."

She went on to claim she has since been "banned" from many festivals and events, but said it was "worth it".

"I am proud of myself that I was able to," she continued. "Even though it was very very scary."













Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.