An erotic Netflix sequel has received a seriously impressive zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film? 365 Days: This Day, a sequel to 2020 movie 365 Days. The premise icks up the twisted relationship between mafia crime lord Massimo [Michele Morrone] and Laura, a woman whom he kidnaps [Anna-Maria Sieklucka].

In the original film, which similarly received a zero percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Massimo promises to let Laura go if she doesn’t fall in love with him within a year.

As can only be expected, Laura, falls for Massimo, but her fantasy of running off with him is shattered when a rival mafia family appears to put a hit on Laura.

The description for the new sequel reads, “Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. However, Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.”

On Twitter, fans weren't as impressed with the movies.

"Watching 365 Days: This Day, I can’t stop laughing it’s more like a long music video than a movie wth," wrote one person.

Another tweet on the social media platform read: “It’s 90 percent sex scenes and 10 percent plot, but am also confused abt the plot like whutt.”

