'Dog training' streamer slammed after dog dies during live broadcast

A dog training streamer has been highly criticised after a dog died during a live broadcast.

Pan Hong is a Chinese dog training streamer known by his name “Pan Hong Loves Playing with Dogs”. On the Chinese social media platform Douyin, he has more than 16 million followers and posts videos where he interacts with dogs.

But, fans were left horrified after a dog appeared to die in one of his streams.

The South China Morning Post reports Hong was bathing Aite, an elderly Alaskan Malamute who is a popular dog on his channel.

In the shocking stream, Aite could be seen struggling with Hong in the bath and trying to free himself. Aite’s mouth had been tied closed with zip-ties.

Aite reportedly became visibly distressed and appeared to be unable to breathe. Hong reportedly slapped the dog who then looked motionless.

Hong reportedly continued with the bath, despite fans in the chat being concerned for the dog’s welfare. He then stopped the broadcast.

After it publicly emerged that Aite had died, Hong apologised to fans, however, the streamer also claimed that the dog’s death was because of his “old age and pre-existing heart problems”.

Hong said: “The blame is on me, so if you want to criticize, direct it at me. To all of Aite’s fans and its original owner, I sincerely apologize. Aite’s life has come to an end, and I will personally handle all follow-up matters privately.”

The incident saw popular Taiwanese actress Joe Chen Chiao-en describe the shocking incident as “murder” in a social media post .

She said: “The shock and anger have left me heartbroken all night. I hope those who abuse animals will die in a way a thousand times worse than the animals they hurt. Rest in peace, little dog.”

Elsewhere, streamer Kai Cenat sparked controversy with a dangerous stunt, while a Kick streamer was slammed for wearing nothing but body paint to the gym.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings