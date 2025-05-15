Trump calls Biden a 'mean person' who isn’t smart

Video
Donald Trump has called Joe Biden mean and "not a smart person" in his latest interview with press aboard Air Force One on Wednesday (May 14), on his tour of the Middle East.
One user on X said, "You’d think Biden was an ex or something as much as Trump attacks him."
The President of the United States criticised his predecessor claiming he went after people and ruined lives.
Why not read...
- Trump tries to blame Biden for the economy: 'Beyond parody'
- Biden makes damning accusation against Trump administration
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Up next News