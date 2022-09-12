Mourners paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II have been urged not to bring Paddington Bear toys or marmalade sandwiches as tributes.

Since the Queen's death on September 8, many royal fans have left marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys in front of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The gesture is in reference to a comedy sketch the Queen starred in with the famous bear as part of her Platinum Jubliee celebrations earlier this year where Paddington turned up for lunch at the palace.

The duffle-coat-wearing bear showed the Queen how he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack, and in turn, Her Majesty replied: "So do I," as she revealed a marmalade sandwich from her handbag.

Though it's not just Paddington and his favourite sandwiches that are not permitted.

The Royal Parks have said teddy bears, corgi soft toys, balloons, lit candles or any non-floral items will not be accepted either at the designated London tribute site in Green Park.

The charity posted on its website: "Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks."

"Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought."

While cards and labels will be accepted, where they will be "separated from flowers and stored."

Mourners have also been asked to remove plastic wrappings from flowers "in the interests of sustainability" and this will also make the flowers last longer, and any candles lit in the park will also be extinguished.

Floral tribute will remain on the site up until seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral and when removed the flowers will be taken to the Hyde Park nursery to be processed for composting in Kensington Gardens.

