Ryanair just launched a subscription service – but what does it include?

Ryanair has just introduced a new subscription service for frequent travellers, claiming to offer savings of up to £420 a year.

This week, the airline launched Ryanair Prime for £79 a year. The service includes a few enticing perks, such as free reserved seats, annual travel insurance, and access to 12 exclusive seat sales (one for each month of the year), giving members the chance to snap up some of the best flight deals.

For those who fly regularly, it’s possible to save up to £420 with 12 trips a year – more than five times the £79 subscription fee.

Even if you only fly a few times annually, with just three flights you could save £105, making the membership a potentially smart option for those looking to make their travel budget stretch further.

iStock

Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Dara Brady, said: "Ryanair has been delivering the lowest fares (and the best services) in Europe for the last four decades, and we're now extending our price leadership with the launch of our exciting new subscriber discount scheme - Ryanair 'Prime'.

"Ryanair 'Prime' is a new subscriber discount scheme for frequent flyers that want to fly regularly but don't want to break the bank to do so.

"Costing a modest £79 for a full 12-month subscription, Ryanair 'Prime' members will benefit from access to 12 exclusive annual seat sales (one each month), free reserved seats, and free travel insurance every time they fly with Europe's No.1 airline."

