Sabrina Carpenter releases new song 'Manchild' and everyone is saying the same thing

Sabrina Carpenter has just released her new song 'Manchild' and everyone on social media agrees it couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

The pop star dropped a teaser earlier this week, and billboards began popping up with lyrics such as "Hey men!” “Amen,” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them."

But now we know all the lyrics to the country-influenced synth-pop anthem, which include lines like "Man-child/

Why you always come a-running to me?" and "Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get/And I like my men all incompetent."

Many will undoubtedly be able to relate to the breakup lyrics (with some speculating they're about Sabrina's ex, actor Barry Keoghan).

However, everyone's thinking it also perfectly fits the current situation involving two certain figures in particular who have had a very public spat....

Yep, fans can't help but notice the apt timing of the 'Manchild' song release, which has come right in the middle of Elon Musk's ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump.

The messy breakup has seen the two exchange insults are each other via social media on Thursday (June 5), as Musk, a former unofficial advisor, has publicly slammed Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”.

Here are some of the best posts:

One person said, "Sabrina Carpenter’s song 'Manchild' dropping tonight when all of this s*** is going down. The promo is crazy."

"Sabrina Carpenter realizing 'Manchild' during the public breakup between Trump and Musk is the most iconic thing ever," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Sabrina Carpenter dropping Manchild during Elon and Trump’s messy divorce."

"Sabrina releasing manchild during the Trump/Elon breakup….." a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted, "Sabrina Carpenter dropping 'Manchild” on the day Trump and Elon are feuding is [pinched fingers emoji]."









"Sabrina Carpenter releasing Manchild while Trump and Elon are having a feud....." another person shared, along with a photo of Martin Scorsese with the caption "Absolute cinema."





"The concept of Sabrina releasing manchild on the day Tr*mp & El*n decide to air out each other's dirty laundry."





"I just know Elon and Trump are both going to be playing the new Sabrina Carpenter breakup bop Manchild on repeat this summer."

