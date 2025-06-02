Sam Thompson begins 260-mile run and cycle to deliver Soccer Aid match ball

Reality TV star Sam Thompson has begun a challenge to run and cycle 260 miles in order to deliver the match ball for Soccer Aid 2025.

The 32-year-old will travel from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in London, the location of last year’s charity match in aid of Unicef, to Manchester United’s Old Trafford home, which will host the 2025 game that Thompson is due to play in.

Speaking before setting off on Monday, the former Made In Chelsea star said: “I had no sleep last night, I’m absolutely terrified but I know I just need to keep my head in the game and remember why I’m doing this.

Sam Thompson (left) sets off with comedian Joel Dommett (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

“It’s all for Unicef and to raise as much money as possible, so I’m going to dig deep and get on with it, and look forward to a hot shower at the end.”

On Monday, Thompson will run 26 miles towards Hemel Hempstead, where he will then cycle 23 miles further to the first finish line at MK Dons’ Stadium MK ground in Milton Keynes.

Thompson was joined at the start line by I’m A Celebrity … Unpacked co-host Joel Dommett, his sister Louise Thompson, her partner Ryan Libbey and his nephew Leo.

His sister said: “Sam’s such a happy, entertaining person, I’ve never seen him do something that will require so much resilience and endurance.

“I’m so proud of him, he’s put so much work in and it’s all for an incredible cause, and will help so many children. I’m waving him off at the beginning and I’ll be seeing him at the end, that’s all the support he needs from me.”

From Stadium MK, Thompson will travel to Aston Villa’s Villa Park in Birmingham, then on to Port Vale’s Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent, then to Everton’s Goodison Park in Liverpool, before finishing at Old Trafford.

Sam Thompson kisses his nephew, Leo, on the cheek ahead of setting off on the challenge (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

His journey will be broadcast live on ITV’s This Morning and Hits Radio each day, with the star due to arrive at the finish line on Friday June 6.

The challenge will also feature in a one-off documentary on ITV1, Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission, which will air in the lead-up to Soccer Aid for Unicef.

Thompson is taking on the challenge to raise money for Soccer Aid charity Unicef’s work to help children grow up safe, healthy and able to play.

Soccer Aid 2025 will take place on Sunday June 15, at Old Trafford, and will be broadcast live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.