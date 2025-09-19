Bella Hadid has been inundated with messages of love and encouragement after her mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared a moving update on the model’s ongoing struggle with Lyme disease.

In a series of photographs posted on Thursday (18 September), Bella appears tearful in the hospital, connected to medical equipment. One image captures Yolanda kissing her daughter on the cheek, while another depicts an overwhelming amount of medication.

"As you will understand, watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," Yolanda wrote. "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to describe Bella as "relentless and courageous".

"I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced. There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain," she wrote.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be passed to humans through the bite of an infected tick. These ticks are often found in grassy or wooded areas, and not all of them carry the bacteria.

It's generally more manageable when diagnosed early. A key early indicator in some people is a distinctive rash near the site of a tick bite. This rash typically appears between one and four weeks after the bite, although in some cases it can take up to three months to develop.

@yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Most people recover fully with a course of antibiotics, but some continue to experience long-term symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches and low energy. According to the NHS, these lingering effects are often likened to fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome.

In 2020, Bella spoke candidly on Instagram about her diagnosis, listing a wide range of symptoms she regularly experiences. These included headaches, brain fog, insomnia, sensitivity to light and sound, as well as anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, and changes in weight.

"Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18," she shared.

It didn't take long for fans and familiar faces to send heartfelt messages on Yolanda's post, with model Naomi Campbell writing: "Sending love & Healing to you both."

Another wrote: "Hang in there!! God bless you guys. A joyful heart is good medicine."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I have Lyme too and it’s so helpful to see other people’s journeys too. Thank you for sharing.'

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.