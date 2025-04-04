Sir David Attenborough reflects on almost being 99 in new documentary trailer

Sir David Attenborough reflects on what he has learned across his almost 99 years of life in the trailer for a new documentary celebrating the ocean.

Ocean With David Attenborough sees the veteran broadcaster speak about the importance of saving the sea, as well as his hope that it can recover.

Sequences in the trailer feature coral reefs, gigantic icebergs, and the open ocean, with Sir David speaking from a windy and expansive beach.

The naturalist and broadcaster, who is known for BBC documentaries including Wild Isles and the Planet Earth series, turns 99 on May 8 – which is when the documentary will become available in cinemas.

He says in the video: “After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.

“Through the course of my life we have been on a voyage of ocean discovery. Only now are we understanding what it means for the future of our world.

“What we have found could change everything, for once you’ve truly seen the sea, you’ll never look at earth in the same way again.

“The ocean is our planet’s life support system and our greatest ally against climate catastrophe.

"Yet it's at a cross roads. We are draining the life from our ocean. Today it is in such poor health, I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

“Yet it’s at a cross roads. We are draining the life from our ocean. Today it is in such poor health, I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

“The ocean can recover faster than we had ever imagined. It can bounce back to life.”

He adds: “It may not just recover, but thrive beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

“This is the story of our ocean and how we must write its next chapter together.

“For if we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet I’m sure that nothing is more important.”

Sir David Attenborough (James Manning/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - James Manning

The film’s world premiere will take place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London on Tuesday May 6.

The film will show oceans across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania and demonstrate the methods used to reverse harmful human activity along coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, fish farms, marine sanctuaries and other habitats.

It will be shown worldwide, including at cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, from May 8.

Ocean With David Attenborough will be available globally on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu later in the year.