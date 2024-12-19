Steve Harvey's fake death hoax was 'sparked by AI error'

An AI error is thought to have been behind a bogus report incorrectly detailing the death of TV star and comedian Steve Harvey.

The article was headlined “Steve Harvey Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend” as reported by The Wrapand was published on Trend Cast News on Tuesday, December 17.

It was also noted that the story had a future publish date of December 19, 2024 and was shared on the news aggregate site Newsbreak, according to US Weekly.

Following the death hoax making the rounds online, the presumption is that the article is down to an AI error.

Meanwhile, concerned fans of the Family Feud host took to social media when they saw the headline on their news feeds.

One person wrote: "They got me f***ed up thinking Steve Harvey died today".

"Nearly had a stroke when I got the news that Steve Harvey passed away..." another person said.

Someone else added: "IS STEVE HARVEY DEAD WTF IS GOING ON".

Although Harvey himself has not directly addressed the false report, fans need not worry as the 67-year-old has been active on his social media accounts since the headline broke.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he posted some positive motivation to his 6.1m followers - "Stop holding yourself back and start building the life you deserve," and "A lot can happen in a year. If you’re focused."

Meanwhile, on Facebook, he shared snaps from a festive photoshoot with his wife Marjorie Harvey with the caption: "Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter, and reflection. Grateful for my rock, my queen, Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing".









he Independent has contacted Steve Harvey and Newsbreak for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.