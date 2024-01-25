Teen facing charges after taping fish to ATMs

Something smelled a bit fishy about a case in the US recently… quite literally.

A teenage boy is facing charges after reportedly taping fish to ATMS across the city of Provo, Utah, as well as a police car.

Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU reports that the Provo Police Department alleged that the unnamed 17-year-old was responsible for about a dozen fish-taping incidents between August and October.

Images of the fish taping incidents were shared on social media, with one Instagram account titled “fish_bandit84,” posting the pictures with the bio “Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs”.

The account also assured followers that “No fish were harmed in the process”.

Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX also reported that one picture showed three fish taped to a police car.

Teen charged for fishy business taped on Utah County ATMs www.youtube.com

The teenager was charged with two misdemeanor counts of causing property damage back in December, although authorities did tell KSTU they thought the behaviour was probably done in innocent fun.

It's the latest case of fish-related activity on the police's radar in the US in 2024, after an American man was arrested after reportedly crashing his car outside a fishing shop, before stripping naked and cannonball plunging into the giant aquarium inside the store.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel