Who is Tiffany Fong? Elon Musk 'asked influencer to have his baby'

Influencer Tiffany Fong has claimed that Elon Musk reached out to her online and asked her to have a child with him.

Musk has a total of 14 children , but Fong has claimed that he messaged her with the request. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk had never met her in person before.

The pair had been interacting on social media. Fong has a large following on X and she saw her numbers increase rapidly after interacting with Musk on the platform. She reportedly earned $21,000 from X in a fortnight as a result.

However, after receiving the request and rejecting it, she told the likes of influencer Ashley St Clair that she was worried it would impact her earnings.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal , her earnings fell when she was unfollowed by Musk and reprimanded by him for sharing details of his request.

When contacted for comment, Fong told The Independent that she “did not feed this story” to the Journal, adding she “would have rather kept it private.”

Who is Tiffany Fong?

Fong is a 31-year-old influencer who regularly posts about cryptocurrency on social media. She has also become known for publishing interviews with disgraced crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison sentence for orchestrating a fraud scheme related to his cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Fong rose to the attention of a bigger audience after interacting with Musk on social media and sharing posts – some of which featured pro-MAGA content.

She has a large following across a number of different social media platforms. She has 335,000 followers on X, more than 48,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 24k followers on Instagram.

Fong has been a victim of another crypto collapse, after she lost $250,000when crypto company Celsius went under in 2022.

It comes after the mother of Musk's 13th child, Ashley St Clair , hit out at the billionaire with a number of damning accusations about his parenting - and finally shared the name of their child .

The 26-year-old MAGA influencer claimed to give birth to Musk's baby in 2024, and announced it to the world on Valentine's Day 2025, since airing dirty laundry between the pair on a number of occasions.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, St Clair claims the billionaire offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence but she rejected the offer.

