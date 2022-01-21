American singer Meat Loaf, known for his iconic album Bat Out Of Hell, has died at the age of 74.

His family announced the news via a post on his Facebook page, adding that his wife Deborah was by his side as he passed.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight," the statement read.

The singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, was perhaps most famous for his iconic tune “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” which he performed to perfection in London in 2007.

Sign up to our newsletters here.