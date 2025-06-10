Ever wondered what celebs would look like if they were made from veggies? Well, now you don't have to...

Uncanny pop culture figures such as US President Donald Trump, singer Dolly Parton and a papal “Cornclave” were made into quirky veggie sculptures were displayed at Lambeth Country Show in London's Brockwell Park on Saturday,

Other activities such as sheep-shearing, livestock competitions, food, music and a vegetable sculpture contest during the two-day event, Associated Press reported.

Entries reflected what has made headlines this year, including the recent papal election and "Conclave" 2024 film based on the process, which included a display of cardinals made of maize, aptly titled “Cornclave.”

Then everyone's favourite animated duo, Wallace & Gromit, were reimagined in the form of butter squash, while Irish rap trio Kneecap were created from potatoes, and then there was “Cauli Parton” in a movie-inspired tableau titled “9 to Chive,".

(So many puns...)

Of course, there was a Trump entry with the president being created from a butternut squash, which captured his tan.

Parks have played host to big concerts and festivals (both in Lambeth and across the city) as a means to raise money, but it hasn't gone down well with neighbours.

“Wolf Hall” actor Mark Rylance, one of a group of local residents opposed to big events in Brockwell Park, got the veggie treatment with the sculpture "Mark Rylunch" that had apple-carved head and satirical signs branding him a NIMBY (not in my backyard) campaigner.

“Every year, this is what we get so excited about, is the vegetable sculptures,” Country Fair regular Maddy Luxon told AP. “It’s just so unique and just so witty and we love the political ones.”

“And the puns,” added Marek Szandrowski.“The vegetable puns, definitely.”

