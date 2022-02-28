A brewery in Ukraine stopped its beer production to begin making Molotov cocktails as women and children joined the resistance to protect their country against the invasion enacted by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

When men between the ages of 18 to 60 were drafted into the Ukrainian army, women and children who remained in the country started to prepare makeshift weapons like Molotov cocktails to use against the Russian forces invading.

The production of the cocktails follows calls from Ukrainian President Zelensky for civilians to engage in guerilla warfare with Russian troops when they enter Lviv and Kyiv.

The term Molotov cocktails are improvised bombs coined by Finnish troops after Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov had previously said that the bombing missions over Finland were humanitarian food deliveries.

The cocktails consist of breakable glass bottles filled with combustible liquids such as petrol, napalm mixture, or alcohol, covered with a cloth wick, lit on fire, and then thrown at a target.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to MailOnline.com, military instructors were assigned to civilian areas of Ukraine to teach the women and children how to throw these makeshift weapons in early February when Russia was in preparation to invade.

The Ukrainian government also launched a "Don't Panic, Get Ready" campaign to prepare civilians to discover the impending invasion.

The Ukrainians have also resorted to putting shredded styrofoam in the bombs, which can help the flames attach to the targets quickly.

"We can't just live our ordinary lives if we are safe. We have to do something," a teacher named Arina told BBC News.

Pravda Brewery in Lviv also mentioned that they switched over their production from beer to the firebombs using bottles of its artisan beer called "Putin is a d***head."

The brewery said the production is being aided by locals and follows the 8 per cent Belgian Strong Golden Ale, which was named after a famous football chant in Ukraine after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Twenty-four 330ml bottles of the beer cost 979 Ukrainian hryvnias (£23.30) from the brewery in Lviv.

Elsewhere, ordinary citizens across the country have been receiving basic combat training in various things, from making Molotov cocktails and grenades to handling guns.