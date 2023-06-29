Worrying 'vape spiking' trend reported that experts say is happening everyday

Concerns about an emerging trend of 'vape spiking' have been shared after one woman collapsed from taking a puff of a stranger's device.

Trainee paramedic Chloe Hammerton, 26, attended the Isle of Wight festival with her partner and brother, where she became suddenly "unwell" and "unconscious" after being offered a puff of a vape from a passerby.

Describing the incident to the BBC, she said: "It was like the entire world went into slow motion, pins and needles throughout my body and then I collapsed onto the floor - within a minute I was unconscious."

Medics at the festival helped Chloe before she was transferred to Southampton General Hospital, where she was "vomiting uncontrollably" for a further 16 hours.

The outlet reports that a 51-year-old has since been arrested on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent.

An expert went on to suggest that vape spiking is a "hugely unreported crime" that is "happening on our streets every day."

"All of these different flavours - it's so easy to ask someone 'why don't you try my blueberry vape? ' - that's as quickly as you can catch somebody," Dawn Dines of campaign group Stamp Out Spiking continued.





A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Festival said in a widely reported statement: "This was an isolated incident dealt with quickly and professionally by all teams on site and no further reports of this nature have been recorded,"



"Our event medical team employs a wide range of appropriately qualified healthcare professionals.

"These fully-trained individuals work 24 hours a day across our medical facilities on site."

