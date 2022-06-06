The Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend to mark The Queen's 70-year reign were certainly eventful occasions, from the parades, lunches, church service and an open-air concert, it's been a jam-packed four days.
Prince Charles represented The Queen at the Jubilee Pageant to mark the final day of the celebration, where over 10,000 people took part in the event which included the golden carriage, military personnel, celebrities and vintage cars.
Viewers were also entertained by the royal youngsters, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who appeared at the event - but they weren't the only members of the royal box who had the public talking.
Many couldn't help but notice a woman sitting behind Prince Charles during the pageant appeared to doze off.
Of course, eagle-eyed viewers amused at the sight took to Twitter to highlight this moment - with some seeing the funny side while others described the sleeping woman as "disrespectful."
Though both sides agreed that someone should have given the woman a "nudge" and informed her she's on live telly.
\u201cLate night love? Woman asleep behind Prince Charles during the pageant. Someone give her a nudge!!! #JubileePageant\u201d— MrsCollieG (@MrsCollieG) 1654437280
\u201cThoughts and prayers with the woman who has fallen asleep behind Prince Charles who will be an internet meme by the end of the day.\u201d— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1654437263
Meanwhile, it is not the first time a spectator in the royal box has inadvertently gained the attention of viewers this Jubilee weekend.
Another woman who was sat behind Prince William at the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace stole the show with her unimpressed facial expressions during Lee Mack’s comedy set that left people in stitches.
Again, people on Twitter highlighted the woman's impassiveness throughout the show and noted how she "never cracked a smile once."
