Mum 'chokes to death' while doing marshmallow challenge

A mother appeared to choke to death while participating in a marshmallow challenge.

Natalie Buss, 37, an accountant and mother of two, was tasked with fitting as many marshmallows into her mouth as possible during a 60 second fundraising competition at her son’s rugby club in Beddau RFC near Pontypridd, south Wales.

But she died after emergency services were unable to revive her when they were called on Saturday night after Buss collapsed at about 10pm.

“The DJ and everyone in the audience was counting as each marshmallow went into her mouth,” a mother in the village, who did not want to be named, told the Daily Mail.

“She was laughing at the same time, and it was like she sucked the marshmallows further into her mouth.

“One minute everyone was enjoying themselves and whooping; the next she was on the floor. It was dreadful to watch it happen in front of you.

“First-aiders went forward to help, and someone said they had gone for the defibrillator on the wall of the school opposite. But it didn’t help. Her airways were blocked by the marshmallows.”

Her family is waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination.

Beddau RFC described what had happened as a “tragic accident”. The club would not confirm what part Buss had taken in the marshmallow challenge or who organised the contest.

South Wales police said: “A 37-year-old woman collapsed and died. HM coroner has been informed and inquiries into the circumstances of the death are continuing.”

An inquest is expected to open this month.

