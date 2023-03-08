Woman gets surprising reimbursement after airline destroys her bag

A hilarious blunder has gone viral on TikTok after an airline was said to overcompensate for "destroying" a passenger's luggage.

In a viral clip that's racked up over 1.2 million views, Giséle Rochefort (@gisele_rochefort) claimed: "Delta destroyed my suitcase. I filed a claim, they agreed to replace it."

The TikToker showed viewers the damage to her luggage, with a large crack in one of the corners.

"I got a notification that I had received some packages," Giséle wrote in the next slide, showing ten cardboard boxes piled up in her hallway.

She then showed even more boxes in her truck, claiming they were courtesy of Delta. The boxes turned out to be suitcases.

"13 Ricardo Beverly Hills bags later … I think they made a mistake," she joked.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

















It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to flock to the comments in hysterics, with one writing: "I like the way none of them even look like the original bag."

"I think I know what everyone is getting for their bday or the holidays," a second humoured, while another added: "Maybe they’re just prepaying for the next time they damage your bag."

"Guaranteed there was a computer glitch that showed it didn’t go through so they tried again and again," one TikToker commented.

It's no surprise that airlines are no strangers to damaging luggage.

In a separate incident, one passenger's suitcase was so badly ruined that people were convinced a shark had attacked it.

In conversation with Indy100 at the time, a Delta spokesperson apologised for "the damage to her luggage and its contents."



“Delta teams have been in contact with the customer to offer compensation for this rare occurrence," they said.

Indy100 reached out to Delta for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.