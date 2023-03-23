Kerry Katona praises EastEnders 'brilliant' OnlyFans storyline

Kerry Katona has praised EastEnders after reports that the soap is introducing an OnlyFans storyline, calling the move "brilliant."

Stacey Slater played by Lacey Turner has been feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis and is struggling to make ends meet will join a content subscription-based platform to help provide for her loved ones.

A source described to The Sunthat Stacey is as "tough as they come," and that she "will do anything for her family."

"In the cost of living crisis, Only Fans has seen a boom in a similar kind of creator - mums and dads just trying to care for their families," the source added and note how the story will be "handled sensitively."

Indy100 has previously contacted EastEndersfor comment.



Now the former Atomic Kitten singer has shared her thoughts on EastEnders keeping up with the times.

"I think it’s brilliant that OnlyFans is being represented on a prime-time soap," she wrote, as per Daily Star. .

"OnlyFans is becoming more and more popular and it is a great money earner."

Katona also criticised rival soap Hollyoaks after actor Sarah Jayne Dunn was axed from the show for refusing to remove racy photos from her real-life OnlyFans account.

"And it just goes to show how out of touch Hollyoaks was for dropping Sarah Jayne Dunn after she joined the site," the 42-year-old said.

She also reacted to the news that Playboy Magazine is set to return - and is up for featuring in the publication.



"It’s great news that Playboy is making a comeback, too. I would absolutely love to pose for it, especially at my age," Katona said.

