Top Republicans criticised as they share ‘cringe’ AI baby videos

It goes without saying that Republicans are big fans of sharing videos created by artificial intelligence (AI), what with US president Donald Trump once uploading a video of him dumping excrement on protesters from a fighter jet, and former Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) boss Elon Musk posting a video of him and Trump dancing to The BeeGees’ 'Staying Alive'.

And now, numerous Republicans are enjoying sharing a particular type of AI video on their social media platforms: slop, which depicts them as babies or in a Japanese art style known as “chibi”.

Yes, really.

It comes after Musk’s AI chatbot added the new ‘chibi’ template to Grok Imagine, with several high-profile conservatives trying out the tech - including the billionaire himself, who used the template on a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience:

“This is f***ing cringe. Who actually likes this,” one reply to the tweet reads:

And Musk wasn’t the only one to get involved, as Fox News host Sean Hannity also shared a video of him in ‘chibi’ form and told his followers “you have to try this”:

Katie Miller, podcaster and wife to White House adviser Stephen Miller, also joined in:

As did rapper Nicki Minaj, who has become more supportive of Trump as of late:

But it isn’t just the ‘chibi’ template which is getting attention from Republicans, as Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a video from the account ‘Diaper Democracy’ showing baby versions of the US president and Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office in a recreation of their meeting this week:

And Texas senator Ted Cruz turned himself into a child to explain that “the SAVE America Act is policy so simple even a baby would support it”.

All of this has left fellow social media users stunned:

One X/Twitter account simply asked: “What the f*** are you doing?”:

“Imagine if we had a serious government that functioned properly instead of whatever the f*** this is,” commented another:

Just embarrassing, really…

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