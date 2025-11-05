Hasan Piker hugs Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Zohran Mamdani victory party

Hasan Piker and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hugged after Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York Mayoral election, with the political activist saying 'the job is only beginning'.

Piker said to AOC, "Oh my god, the amount of anxiety that has been lifted off my shoulders" as New Yorkers celebrated the win around them.

The brief exchange lit up social media and symbolised the unity of a rising left-wing movement.

As cheers erupted and music filled the room, Mamdani thanked supporters for “believing in a city that belongs to everyone.”

