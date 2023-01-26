Here's why Dominic Raab bullying allegations have resurfaced

Dominic Raab is back in the news for the wrong reasons, after further accusations of bullying against him were reported this week.

Raab first came under Westminster's microscope back in November after reports emerged that the deputy prime minister left staff "scared" to enter the office.

Reports at the time also alleged that the justice secretary threw tomatoes across the office and one source reportedly told The Guardian that Raab created “a culture of fear” when running the department and was “very rude and aggressive” to workers, reducing some to tears.

Now, further reports have emerged in the publication that claim Raab has been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants.

According to the reports, eight formal allegations have been levelled against Raab and are being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

The Guardian says all but two of those complaints involve multiple accusers, while the total number of complainants is thought to be at least two dozen, though it could number more than 30.

Mr Raab said he is “always mindful” of his behaviour but makes “no apologies for having high standards” when asked whether he has changed how he deals with others.

The deputy PM is facing 'at least two dozen' complaints Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Justice Secretary previously told the BBC: “There’s a number of complaints that have been made.

“The minute that happened, the minute there were any formal complaints, and there was of course leaking and anonymous points made in the media, I immediately asked for an independent investigation.

“That’s outstanding. That’s ongoing. I can’t comment on that, it would be wrong for me to do so.

“But as I’ve said before, I’m confident I behaved professionally throughout, and of course the Government takes a zero-tolerance approach to bullying.”

He said it was for the lawyer “to make any further statements”.

“But there will be a report, it will go to the Prime Minister, it will be published, so there’s no question of dodging transparency around this.”

Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to suspend Mr Raab while the probe is conducted.

Asked whether he has modified his behaviour since the complaints were made, Mr Raab said: “I don’t think I have done anything wrong.

“So look, of course I’m always mindful of the way I behave.

“But, actually, I think what people want to know is that their Government ministers are striving every sinew to deliver for them and I make no apologies for having high standards, for trying to drive things forward…

“I think people expect ministers that come in to really push things forward and drive things forward.

“But that can be done, of course, in a professional way, and I’m confident that that’s what I’ve done throughout.”

An MoJ spokesperson told The Independent: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service. The Deputy Prime Minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.

“There is an independent investigation under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further on issues relating to it until it is completed.”

