Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made the promise that he won't be an embarrassment if invited to White House events.



CNBC reported that the billionaire was responding to a question from the outlet about White House officials' concerns he would embarrass the Biden Administration if asked to speak.

"They have nothing to worry about. I would do the right thing," Musk told the outlet via email.

However, Musk didn't shy away from repeating his criticism that President Joe Biden has been snubbing Tesla.

"The notion of a feud is not quite right. Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter, and GM produced 26," Musk further told the outlet.

Last Wednesday, Musk reminded Biden two times that Tesla's Model 3 is an American-made car in response to the commander in chief's tweet earlier about "bringing more manufacturing jobs back" to the US and "building supply chains here at home."

And in his initial tweet, Musk reshared a USA Today report about Tesla's Model 3 being the first electric vehicle to be number one in Cars.com's 2021 American-Made Index.

In his second response, he wrote: "Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America."

But it doesn't stop there.

In January, Musk called out Biden after he posted a video that spoke on "companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before."

"Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle," Musk tweeted .

And later on in response to another person's comment on Twitter, Musk wrote: "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form."

Come early February, Biden acknowledged that Tesla was America's "largest electric-vehicle manufacturer."

"Tesla has done extraordinary things for electric vehicles, and that's a big part of why the whole industry now knows EVs are the future," a White House spokesperson told CNBC.

Despite the compliment, the spokesperson didn't shy away from being critical and said, "Tesla also benefited greatly from past EV tax credits, but unfortunately, their CEO has suggested an opposition to new EV tax credits."

Musk is not unfamiliar with saying adverse things about politicians

Recently, Musk faced backlash for comparing Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau to Hitler, which he later deleted.

He also tweeted that he "kept forgetting" that US Senator Bernie Sanders "was still alive" after getting into a spat about money.

Indy100 reached out to the White House for comment.

