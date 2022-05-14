TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years - and now MPs are seeing the benefits of building an audience on the platform.

In 2021, TikTok was the most downloaded app and boasts over a billion monthly active users, so it's no surprise that political figures are keen to reach out to the electorate via this channel.

While most political parties are on TikTok, some MPs are keeping with the the times by establishing their own presence.

From sharing their life as an MP behind the scenes to taking part in trending challenges and creating political explainers, a range of MPs from millenials to boomers are all having a go on TikTok (though no one has been brave enough to channel the dance moves of Charli D'Amelio or Addison Rae just yet).

Here is a list of all the MPs and UK political figures who have their own individual TikTok accounts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP - (Con)

Followers: 205,800

Likes: 244,800

Date of first TikTok: May 10 2022

@10downingstreet Welcome to Number 10 TikTok!

Boris Johnson is the latest figure in British politics to join TikTok, after he recorded his first message on the new @10downingstreet account.

Though don't expect any moves from the PM anytime soon as he informed viewers in his debut video "you won't necessarily catch me dancing on this site" and added the purpose of the account is to show what the government is "getting done."

Since posting the clip earlier this week (May 10) it has already received over 3.2m views, 205,000 likes as well as 45,000 comments where let's just say viewers are speaking their mind.

A second video was posted which showed a preview for a Q&A video with Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on "this government's priorities ahead of the Queen's Speech 2022."

It will certainly be interesting to see what future content Johnson has in store for TikTok.

Zarah Sultana MP - (Lab)

Followers: 313,300

Likes: 4.6 million

Date of first TikTok: January 1 2021

@zarahsultanamp The #Tories hand bankers a £1bn tax cut while slashing social security & hiking NI. They’re ressponsible for the cost of living crisis. #ukpolitics

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South has the biggest following out of all the MPs on TikTok with a platform of 313,000 followers.

From reposting the speeches she made in the House of Commons holding the Tories to account, as well as TV appearances - her most popular video has 1.8m views where she called on Johnson to resign as she filmed herself running to get a seat in the Chamber.

Sultana is a TikTok pro when it comes to creating content as she shares a daily in the life of her job role, or sums up a vote she has just participated in. Some of her most recent videos include showing off her fighting skills at a boxing session in her constituency to sharing a snapshot of what her Ramadan 2022 looked like.





Nadia Whitthome MP (Lab)

Followers: 41,200

Likes: 487,700

Date of first TikTok: February 20 2020

@nadiawhittomemp MPs are getting a £2,200 pay rise. I will continue to take home £35k and donate the rest to my community. #politics #parliament #fyp #labourparty

As the UK's youngest MP, it's no surprise that Nadia Whittome, the Labour MP for Nottingham East, is active on TikTok, and regularly posts an array of content to her 41,000 followers.

Whittome's popular videos include explanations of different policies, with her most viewed video (501,000) where she talks about why she donates part of her salary to local communities.

She also reposts clips from the House of Commons and TV appearances, as well as footage from the Kill the Bill protest outside Parliament, and a vigil in Nottingham City Centre for Ukraine.





Dr Luke Evans MP (Con)

Followers: 19,200

Likes: 312,800

Date of first TikTok: February 6 2020









Dr Luke Evans, the MP for Hinckley and Bosworth, is the most popular Tory MP on TikTok (after Johnson) with 18,600 followers. He shares his day-to-day life representing his constituents and reposts clips from appearances in the Commons and on TV, as well as videos about his body image campaign.

He regularly replies to comments from viewers and provides explanations on a range of political processes - his most popular video at over 700,000 views is where he explains why MPs slouch in the Commons.

Evans also includes some cameos from other Tory MPs and ministers including health secretary Sajid Javid, transport secretary Grant Shapps, and culture secretary Nadine Dorries (where she made that "downstream" gaffe).

Grant Shapps MP - Secretary of State for Transport (Con)

Followers: 6,729

Likes: 47,900

Date of first TikTok: December 21 2021

@grantshapps Super yacht detained in London #yacht #Ukraine

Transport secretary, Grant Shapps is also a Tory TikToker with over 6,500 followers as he posts content of himself in the Commons and also out and about in his ministerial role too.

His videos range from answering viewers' questions about the job to advertising the Great British Rail sale (with the help of a greenscreen and some shades), and even taking part in TikTok trends such as the "My 'THE' Photo" challenge.

Shapps' most popular video has 378,000 views where he filmed himself in front of a Russian Oligarch's yacht that had been detained in London due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Nadine Dorries MP - Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Con)

Followers: 1,270

Likes: 5,056

Date of first TikTok: March 20 2022

@nadinedorriesmp Prince Charles will read the Queen's Speech for the first time today#queensspeech #ukpolitics #news #government #thequeen #princecharles #parliament

Nadine Dorries also joined TikTok in March this year and as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, is keeping up with the changing media landscape which now includes this platform.

There are snippets from her TV appearances, along with answering questions from viewers about her job, as well as art gallery recommendations to visit (being the Culture secretary and all).

Her most popular video has 40,000 views and is in response to a question from a viewer who asked if Dorries if she is still against same-sex marriage or if she had changed her mind. In the clip, Dorries described voting against same-sex marriage as one of her "biggest regrets."

Dehenna Davison MP (Con)



Followers: 1,960

Likes: 3,485

Date of first TikTok: May 17 2020

@dehennadavison Behind the scenes at @gbnews this morning!

Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, was named by The Times as the "TikTok MP," with her posting content from behind the scenes during her GB News appearance, to putting her makeup on to Taylor Swift's Ready For It? with transitions as she gets ready for work.

Currently, she has over 1,947 followers but hadn't been active on the app since March until she posted a TikTok on May 10 showing the number of letters she receives from her constituents.

Davison's most popular TikTok has 15,300 views where she filmed herself showing how she blocks people leaving "shady comments" to NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye - "I’m here to share fun content about MP life, not to get into political mud slinging," she wrote in the caption.

Marco Longhi MP - (Con)

Followers: 1,944

Likes: 30,700

Date of first TikTok: April 30 2020

@marcolonghi4dn 👀 a 4 day working week with @zarahsultanamp #ukpolitics #politicalmemes #meme #labour #conservative #parliament #leeanderson

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North is a regular on TikTok as he often posts content ranging from clips from the Commons, a day in the life of an MP, enjoying some gelato and sharing his anger at Oxford University students "cancelling the Queen" for wanting to remove her portrait.

But Longhi's most popular video which has 93,000 views is a response to Labour's Zarah Sultana wanting to implement a four-day working week, to which Longhi responded with a rehearse skit with fellow Tory MPs who dropped zinger: "Does that mean Labour MP's will have to work two extra days per week?"

Ed Balls - former Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP - an honourable mention*



Followers: 5349

Likes: 27,000

Date of first TikTok: April 17 2022

While Ed Balls may no longer work in politics after serving as the Shadow Chancellor and MP for Morley and Outwood, it would be wrong not to include the politician who managed to turn an accidental tweet of his name in 2011 into a dedicated day for himself still over 10 years on.

Proving he's still a social media star, Balls created a TikTok account in April this year where he's demonstrated his range - from chucking eggs over the house at Easter to playing the banjo, a behind the scenes look at his appearance on Good Morning Britain, along with a hilarious clip of a seagull nabbing his ice cream.

Now that the PM has recently joined TikTok, MP's popping up on our For You page may become a more common sight...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.