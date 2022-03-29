Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU as Doctor of Fine Arts

Taylor Swift is set to receive an honorary degree from New York University, and become Doctor of Fine Arts.

The singer will be doing a speech at the commencement ceremony on 18 May at the Yankee Stadium for students who were due to graduate from 2020 to 2022. This is the first chance NYU has had to hold graduation since the pandemic began.

NYU’s Clive Davis Institute recently launched its own class on Swift taught by a Rolling Stone staff writer, so it's fitting that this is where she gets her degree.

